WUDKE, Brian Jay Age 51, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday May 10, 2019 at his residence after he courageously fought his battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Wudke. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Gretchen (Van Den Einde); children Haley and Dylan; mother Carole; brothers Michael (Jeanine), Erich (Suzanne); nephews Andrew, Ben, and Brandon; and nieces Morgan, Hannah, and Skylar. Brian graduated from Fairmont High School in 1986 and from the University of Cincinnati in 1992 with a degree in Construction Management. He worked for Valley Interiors Systems for 17 years and was an active member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45459. Pastors Charlie Woodward and Tracy Pashke-Johannes officiating. Burial Bellbrook Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church or . Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com