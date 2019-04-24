|
|
SALO, Brianna A. 19, of Centerville, OH, lost her fight with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) on Friday, April 19th, 2019. She was a sophomore in college majoring in computer science at the University of Florida (online). Brianna is preceded in death by: her cousin, Matthew Utacht Jr; grandmother, Peggy Salo; great grandmother, Barbara Hilgeman; and great grandparents, Wendell & Bettysue Sellers. Brianna is survived by: her mother, Sarah (Lowry) Salo; brother, Brendan Salo; father, Brian Salo (Toni); grandparents, James & Elizabeth Lowry; great grandfather, Charles Hilgeman; aunts and uncles, Ruth Utacht (Matt), James Lowry Jr (Emily), and Jacob Lowry (Cory); cousins, James Utacht, Clara Utacht, James Lowry III, Michael Lowry, William Lowry, and Evelyn Lowry; grandfather, Glenn Salo (Deb); aunt, Michelle Baldwin (Paul); cousins, Tyler Baldwin, Conner Baldwin, and Sydney Baldwin; numerous great aunts and uncles, 2nd & 3rd cousins; and hundreds of friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 25th, 12 to 2 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville, followed by the burial at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019