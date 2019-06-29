BAKER, Britney Renea Brashear Age 30, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her sister's home in Trenton. She was born May 19, 1989 in Middletown, and graduated from Lebanon High School Class of 2007. She was employed for two years at Shear Kaos Hair Salon, and also was employed as a server at Chuy's Restaurant at Union Center. She was a member of the Stratford Heights Church of God. Britney enjoyed playing softball, watching movies and spending time with her family and friends. Preceding her in death were her father, Scott Alan Brashear; her maternal grandmother, Janice Hatton, and her paternal grandparents, Joe and Alberta Brashear. She is survived by her mother, Tammy Brashear and Michael Elam; two sisters, Jenna Brashear and Haley Brashear Prewitt and husband Ryan Prewitt; paternal grandfather, Glenn Hatton; many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a host of friends. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Services will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. If so wished, memorial contributions may be made to the , the or the . Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on June 29, 2019