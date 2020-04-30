Home

Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Britta MILLER


1923 - 2020
Britta MILLER Obituary
MILLER (nee, Jones), Britta Lou 97, of Columbus died of COVID-19 on April 25th at Riverside Hospital, Columbus. She was born February 17, 1923 in South Vienna, Ohio. Britta, a WWII veteran who graduated from Plattsburg High School in 1941. She enlisted in the Women's Army Corps on her 21st birthday in 1944, serving in New Guinea and the Philippines. She was a member of Plattsburg UCC for decades. Survivors include son Charles (Patti) of South Vienna, son Ronald and daughter Marjorie, both of Columbus, and niece Carol of Urbana. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Roger, in 2015 and a son, Carl, 2016. Britta is survived by six grandchildren: Renee (Brad) Grindstaff, Claire (TJ) Marr, Evan (Cory) Miller, Kenneth Miller, Neal Miller and Aleister Avenmarch and four great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 30, 2020
