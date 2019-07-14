|
|
IFEANYICHUKWU, Brittany Amarachi Jonelle Chiamaka (Pendergrass-Boyd) The wife of Sgt. Djuan Boyd and the daughter of Gerald Pendergrass Jr. and NuKemia "Kema" Brown, departed this life July 4, 2019. Public Viewing will be held 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m., MONDAY, July 15, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. Please bring purple, green, yellow and red balloons for the balloon launch at 1:00 PM. The full obituary can be viewed at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019