Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Resources
More Obituaries for Brittany IFEANYICHUKWU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brittany IFEANYICHUKWU

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brittany IFEANYICHUKWU Obituary
IFEANYICHUKWU, Brittany Amarachi Jonelle Chiamaka (Pendergrass-Boyd) The wife of Sgt. Djuan Boyd and the daughter of Gerald Pendergrass Jr. and NuKemia "Kema" Brown, departed this life July 4, 2019. Public Viewing will be held 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m., MONDAY, July 15, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. Please bring purple, green, yellow and red balloons for the balloon launch at 1:00 PM. The full obituary can be viewed at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now