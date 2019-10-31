|
LASH, Brittany K.T. Age 35 of Dayton, departed this life on October 26, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, November 2, 2019 at ST. LUKE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Apostle Fred Sanders , Eulogist. Reverend Renard Allen, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019