Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. LUKE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH
2262 N. Gettysburg Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. LUKE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH
2262 N. Gettysburg Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brittany LASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brittany LASH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brittany LASH Obituary
LASH, Brittany K.T. Age 35 of Dayton, departed this life on October 26, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, November 2, 2019 at ST. LUKE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Apostle Fred Sanders , Eulogist. Reverend Renard Allen, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brittany's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -