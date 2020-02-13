|
|
ANDERSON, Jr., H. Brockman "Brock" Age 87, of Dayton, OH and Spring Island, SC, died peacefully Friday, February 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margy; his three children, Molly Treese (David), Catherine Anderson, and Brock III (Carly); and six beloved grandchildren, Ell and Vivi Treese, Isabel and Ian Sherk, and Maya and Oscar Anderson. Brock was born in Johnstown, PA, April 24, 1932. He graduated from Mercersburg Academy and received his bachelor's degree from The University of Virginia, where he was a loyal member of Delta Psi, St. Anthony Hall. While in school, he proudly served six years with the Naval ROTC and, upon graduation from UVA, he served two years with the United States Army in Heidelberg, Germany. After military service, he joined NCR Corporation as a salesman and held roles of increasing responsibility in sales and marketing management. Following 25 years with NCR, he led the purchase of Bonbright Distributors, Inc. in 1983 with support from local friends and investors. Under his leadership, Bonbright grew from a three-country operation servicing Miller brands around Dayton to distributing 85 different breweries in two states. Brock believed in giving back to the community and contributed in so many different ways during his lifetime. He co-chaired the 1995 campaign for the United Way of Greater Dayton raising nearly $20 million. He also chaired the CityFolk Board of Trustees and was a member of the Dayton Art Institute Associate Board, co-chairing its Oktoberfest fundraiser in 1985. He was a member of the selection committee for the Jefferson Scholars of The University of Virginia. In Spring Island, he chaired the Habitat Review Board and was vice-president of the Property Owner's Association Board. Brock had a passion for golf, fly fishing, antique cars, quail shooting, and traveling. He combined the love of family with travel on many occasions, including a safari in Tanzania with all 14 members of his immediate family to celebrate his 80th birthday and four other trips to Africa with Margy. At age 85, he decided to take flying lessons and had just completed his 40th lesson a week before his death. He was active at both St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Oakwood, and St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Port Royal, SC. He was a member of Moraine Country Club, Junto, 39er's, and the Spring Run Farm Trout Club in Dayton, OH, as well as The Rolling Rock Club in Ligonier, PA and Spring Island Club in Spring Island, SC. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Oakwood, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial contributions to the Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, OH 45405; Jefferson Scholars Foundation, 112 Clarke Court, Charlottesville, VA 22903; or Spring Island Trust, 40 Mobley Oaks Lane, Okatie, SC 29909. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020