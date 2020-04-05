Home

SIMMONS, Brooke H. Of Charlotte, NC passed away unexpectedly on March 31, 2020 at the age of 11. Brooke was the granddaughter of the late Arthur "Hunk" Jordan, daughter of Carolyn "Nene" Jordan Hammonds (Mike) and Anthony Simmons (Bridget). Brooke is survived by her loving parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Faith Fellowship Ministries 1915 S. Main St. Middletown, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment will follow at the Woodside Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Middletown, OH.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 5, 2020
