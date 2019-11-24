Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Brooks BARNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brooks BARNES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brooks BARNES Obituary
BARNES, Brooks 20, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Brooks leaves to cherish his memory, his father and mother Bruce and Katherine Barnes, paternal grandfather Roy and Christina Barnes, paternal grandmother Diana and David Saxton, maternal grandparents Dennis and Kathy (Lieser) Hile. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends at CHURCH OF THE TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 972 South Miami Street, West Milton, Ohio 45383, Monday, November 25, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon with Fr. Eric Bowman and Fr. Michael Samala concelebrants. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City, Ohio. Contributions if desired may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel. Complete obituary and to leave messages of sympathy and support to Brooks' family may be made at: www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brooks's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -