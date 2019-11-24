|
BARNES, Brooks 20, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Brooks leaves to cherish his memory, his father and mother Bruce and Katherine Barnes, paternal grandfather Roy and Christina Barnes, paternal grandmother Diana and David Saxton, maternal grandparents Dennis and Kathy (Lieser) Hile. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends at CHURCH OF THE TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 972 South Miami Street, West Milton, Ohio 45383, Monday, November 25, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon with Fr. Eric Bowman and Fr. Michael Samala concelebrants. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City, Ohio. Contributions if desired may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel. Complete obituary and to leave messages of sympathy and support to Brooks' family may be made at: www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019