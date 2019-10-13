|
ALBRIGHT, Bruce S. Age 77, of Beavercreek, OH passed away on Friday, 10/11/19. Born 4/14/42 in Dayton, OH to the late Charles L. and Ruth (Saunders) Albright. Brother to Ann (Richard) Hilditch and Robin Albright. Married to the late M. Elaine Albright, they had three children, Kerri Anne (Patrick) Evans, Edward Charles (Roxanne) Albright, and Benjamin Bruce (Marissa) Albright and eight grandchildren that they adored. He was an alumni of Beavercreek High School, Class of 1960 and Purdue University, College of Engineering, Class of 1964. Retired engineer for General Motors (Frigidaire, Inland Fisher Guide, and Delphi Automotive). Visitation on Saturday, 10/19/19 from 12:00 - 1:30 pm at Newcomer - Beavercreek, 3380 Dayton- Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 followed by a 2:00 PM Graveside Service at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH 45409. Contributions in his honor can be made to the . www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019