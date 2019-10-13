Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce ALBRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce ALBRIGHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce ALBRIGHT Obituary
ALBRIGHT, Bruce S. Age 77, of Beavercreek, OH passed away on Friday, 10/11/19. Born 4/14/42 in Dayton, OH to the late Charles L. and Ruth (Saunders) Albright. Brother to Ann (Richard) Hilditch and Robin Albright. Married to the late M. Elaine Albright, they had three children, Kerri Anne (Patrick) Evans, Edward Charles (Roxanne) Albright, and Benjamin Bruce (Marissa) Albright and eight grandchildren that they adored. He was an alumni of Beavercreek High School, Class of 1960 and Purdue University, College of Engineering, Class of 1964. Retired engineer for General Motors (Frigidaire, Inland Fisher Guide, and Delphi Automotive). Visitation on Saturday, 10/19/19 from 12:00 - 1:30 pm at Newcomer - Beavercreek, 3380 Dayton- Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 followed by a 2:00 PM Graveside Service at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH 45409. Contributions in his honor can be made to the . www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.