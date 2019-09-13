Home

More Obituaries for Bruce ANCA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce ANCA

Bruce ANCA Obituary
ANCA, Bruce Wayne 69, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on 9/9/19. Bruce attended Sinclair Community College and the University of Dayton. He was also a proud 32nd degree Mason and a member of Mensa. He worked as an electrical engineer at Delphi for 33 years before retiring. Bruce quickly became bored with the lack of excitement retirement offered and opted to become a pawnbroker in lieu of a professional poker player. He is survived by his loving, vivacious wife of 41 years, Jan Anca; his children, Nicole Anca and Bruce Robert Anca; his grandson, Ayden Russell; brothers, Edward (Carol) Anca, Rocky Anca, and Charles Anca; special friends, Terry Hunsbargar and Duane Dillon; his beloved dog, Teddy; and a host of other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Laveda Anca. Bruce was a man of very few words, which were typically quite clever ones. He also leaves behind a trail of misplaced candy wrappers his family will undoubtedly be discovering for years to come. Bruce's favorite things included animals, horsepower, falsely accusing people of rearranging his garage, fruit punch Gatorade, and country music. He was an altruistic, gentle, and complex man. Bruce will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. "In a world where you can be anything be kind". Visitation will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Bruce or a condolence to his family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019
