BONER, Bruce A. 58, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning, May 17, 2019. He was born in Springfield on October 23, 1960, the son of Gerald L. Boner and Louisa D. Maurer. Bruce worked as a tool & die maker for the MacGregor Companies for over 16 years. He is survived by his mother with whom he made his home; father and step-mother, Gerald L. and Carol Boner; sisters, Sheryl (Ed) Chen, Dedee (Mick) Bowlen and Terri (Phil) Campbell; nieces and nephews, Tyler and Jerrin Ogden, Asa and Devin Chen, Kym and Carly Bowlen, and Kristin Campbell; great nephews, Brayden and Emerson; and great niece, Kayla. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 19, 2019