BULLMAN, Bruce Calvin Age 57, of Springboro, Ohio passed peacefully on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at home with his family by his side. Bruce was born in LaFollette, TN on June 21, 1961 to Rev. Elmer and Naomi Bullman. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Theresa Bullman; daughters Amanda (Crystal) Goforth; and Andrea (Brandon) Rentz; grandchildren Colten Rentz, Kayden Rentz and Evelyn Goforth; sisters, Janice Lynch, Shirley (Ronnie) Allen, Rhonda Madden, brothers, Keith (Darlene) Bullman, Marvin (Karen) Bullman and Vaughn Bullman; along with eight loving sisters-in-law, Cathy (Larry) Stoner, Cindy (Tom) Dusing, Lynne (Jeff) Calton, Patti (Kevin) Keeley, Mary (Mark) Powers. Peggy (Jim) Holley, Lori (Hank) Stanley, Micki (Chuck) Foster; with a multitude of nieces and nephews. Bruce was preceded in death by parents, Rev. Elmer and Naomi Bullman. A visitation for Bruce will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St Springboro, OH. The Funeral Service will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at UD Immaculate Conception Chapel. Parking information will be available at Anderson web site later today. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to Maple Tree Cancer Alliance Fund. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.anderson-fh.com for the Bullman family.