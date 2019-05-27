BURNS, Bruce K. Age 76, currently of Xenia, and previously of Brownsburg, Indiana, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at his residence following a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born November 7, 1942 in Brownsburg, Indiana, the son of Wilma Fern (Johnson) and Edward Myron Burns. In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his brothers: James and Robert Burns and his daughter-in-law: Stephanie Burns. Bruce graduated from Brownsburg High School, before volunteering for the US Air Force during the Viet Nam era. He proudly served as a fireman in the service. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Indiana University; his MBA from Butler University; and his Bachelors of Divinity from Tennessee Temple. He had been a CFP with InvestOne in Indianapolis. He served as a pastor at North Baptist Church in Indianapolis and First Baptist in Westfield, IN. He was currently the Senior Adults Pastor at Dayton Ave. Baptist Church in Xenia. During the 1980s-90s, Pastor Burns worked with Dr. Charles Ware to promote racial reconciliation within the city of Indianapolis. Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Jean Ann McGinley, whom he married September 9, 1967; his children: Brian K. (Danielle) Burns of Cedarville, Lisa (Chadd) Ridenour of Avon, Indiana and Matthew Burns of Indianapolis; 6 grandchildren; a sister: Judy (Lloyd) Jackson of Brownsburg, Indiana; numerous nieces and nephews, other family members and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Wednesday, May 29, 2016 at Dayton Ave. Baptist Church, 1121 Dayton Ave. Xenia, OH with Pastor Jonathan Young officiating. Additional services will be held at Harmony Baptist Church in Avon, IN. Burial to follow with his family in the Bethesda Cemetery, Brownsburg, Indiana. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, OH.) Published in Dayton Daily News on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary