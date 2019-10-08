|
DAVIS Sr., Bruce Anthony Departed this life on October 3, 2019. He was very well known for his career as a Broadway star, singer, dancer and actor appearing in plays Chicago, Damn Yankees, The High Rollers and All That Jazz. He left home at age 13 to pursue his career and graduated from the Duke Ellington School of Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Bruce is preceded in death by his father, Hubert Davis, mother, Brenda R. Davis, brother Eric Davis. Survived by 2 sons Bruce, Jr., Christopher; daughter, Dominique Davis, 3 brothers: Kelvin, Ronnie and Kirk Davis; sister, Linda Y. Davis, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be 11 A.M. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 10 A.M. Interment, West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019