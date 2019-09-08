|
|
FASSLER, Bruce E. 67, of Cincinnati, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Indianspring of Oakley, after a long illness. He was born in Cincinnati on June 27, 1952. Bruce was a graduate of St. Xavier High School. He then graduated from the University of Notre Dame and went on to earn his law degree from Case Western Law School. He served the City of Middletown as City Prosecutor for 20 years. Bruce is survived by his daughter, Julie (Ed) DeVault; stepdaughter, Rachel Woodall; mother, Janet Fassler; brothers, Paul (Vickie) Fassler, Michael (Anne) Fassler, Kevin (Judy) Fassler & John (Sheila) Fassler; sister, Cheryl Fassler; two beloved grandchildren, Nora & Davis; and many loving nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward L. Fassler. Prayer Service will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Father John Civille officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI Southwest Ohio, 4055 Executive Park Dr., Suite 450, Cincinnati, OH 45241 or online at namiswoh.org. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 8, 2019