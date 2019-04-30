|
GIBSON, Bruce Wayne 70, entered into rest on April 27, 2019. Bruce was born on June 26, 1948 to Delbert Gibson and Lou Tisha Jones He proudly served in the United States Army and was employed in the medical field for a number of years as a laboratory medical technologist. Bruce was a music lover and a talented guitarist, photographer, and woodworker. He was also an outdoorsman and a lover of nature. Bruce leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 39 years, Susan J. Cook; son Andrew (Jessica) Gibson; daughter Amanda (Paul) Koenig; sister, Robin (William) Hunt; grandchildren Ashleigh Davis, Carson Koenig, and Henry Gibson; nieces Kelly and Samantha, and nephew Mark, as well as loving friends Paula Todd and Dragan and Stacie Trivunovic. Services for Bruce were held in Brandon Florida.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019