|
|
HOBBS, Bruce Albert Age 78 of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away at his residence Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born in Chariton, Iowa to the late Robert R. and Ardyth M (Hadley)Hobbs. He is also preceded in death by his son Bret Hobbs. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Mary A. Hobbs, son and best friend Josh (Bridget) Hobbs all of Beavercreek, sister Sue (Bob) Opalek, grandchildren: Kaleb, Colton, and Abby Hobbs. Bruce was a teacher and coach in Iowa and the Kettering School System for over thirty years. He was also an avid Iowa Hawks fan, "Go Hawks"! Family to receive friends Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12 Noon at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel; where service will be held at 12 Noon with Chaplain Steve Wetterhan officiating. Burial to follow Valley View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019