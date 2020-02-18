|
JACOBSON, Bruce 82, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side, Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born July 9, 1937 in Cleveland, OH, the son of the late Sigurd and Edith Jacobson. Bruce is a veteran of the U.S. Airforce and retired from Navistar after 26 years. After retirement he was a member of the Community Hospital Horticulture Club. In later years Bruce enjoyed going to different schools and libraries with his therapy dog, Raven, helping many children along the way. Bruce is survived by his wife of 51 years Maryellen; sons Jeffery (June) Jacobson, Daniel Jacobson and Justin (Heather) Jacobson; sister Janice Johnson; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew. Bruce will be cremated and taken to his cabin in Michigan. Special thank you to Community-Mercy Hospice for their help and support. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Clark County, 6330 Willowdale Road, Springfield, Ohio, 45502 or . Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 18, 2020