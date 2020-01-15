Home

KILBURN, Bruce Owen 65, of Dayton, made his peaceful journey home Dec. 19, 2019 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Bruce was born to Owen Ray and Dorothy Kilburn and attended Stebbins HS. Bruce was a hard working man who loved Jesus, traveling "home" to Kentucky, a multitude of sports, and the outdoors. He had a love for music and a servant's heart that was second to none. Preceded in death by his parents Owen Ray and Dorothy. Survived by his children: Sean, Brent (Kim), Kirsten, and Tyler (Brittany), Brothers; Sam and Jamie, & five grandchildren. Visitation will be at Newcomer-Kettering from 2-4pm, Jan. 18th. A memorial service will immediately follow.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020
