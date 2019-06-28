KING, Bruce Allen Age 73, died Friday, Jun 21, 2019 at his home in Springboro, OH. Bruce was born in Cleveland, OH on Dec 19, 1945 and raised in Birmingham, AL (Hooper City). He graduated from George Washington Carver High in Birmingham where he lettered in 4 sports. It was during his high school career that Bruce became actively involved in the Civil Rights Movement. During the Birmingham Children Crusade, he was arrested and taken to jail where he shared a jail cell with Dick Greggory. Bruce was recruited by Morehead State University and became one of the first African-American athletes to attend the university. While at Morehead, he was one of the charter members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Rebekah King and his brother, Johnny King. He leaves his beloved wife of 51 years, Donna King; his two daughters and son-in-law, Nicolle (John) Girves, and Courtney King; 4 grandchildren, a brother, a loving extended family through marriage which includes his sisters and brothers- in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jun 29 at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 West Fifth St, Dayton, OH 45402. Family visitation will be from 10-10:30 a.m. the Dayton chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity will hold a Chapter Invisible Rites at 10:30 11:00 am. The Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Fairway Golf Club scholarship fund. Final disposition, cremation. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St. www.loritts-neilson.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 28, 2019