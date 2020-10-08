1/
Bruce McPEEK
{ "" }
McPEEK, Bruce A. Bruce A. McPeek, age 91 of Dayton, passed away October 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born on August 1, 1929, in Marion, OH, to the late William and Lillian (Meyers) McPeek. In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his son, Dean; brother, Donald; sister and brother-in-law, Dolores & Jack. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; children, William, Michael (Luz), Brian, Teresa (Jim) and Stephanie (Doug); daughter-in-law, Sheila; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and step-family. Bruce proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He worked for WPAFB in civil service following his honorable discharge. Family will receive friends from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm on October 12, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459, where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Interment with military honors will follow at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Centerville. To share a memory of Bruce, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - Centerville
OCT
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - Centerville
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - Centerville
820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd
Dayton, OH 45459
937-865-8000
