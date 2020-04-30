|
|
PETERS Jr., Bruce Lynn Passed away April 25th, 2020 in Naples, Florida at the age of 79. He was born October 2, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Bruce Lynn Peters, Sr. and Dorothy (Clemmer) Peters. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Glenda Lou Peters, his sons Martin L Peters and Bruce L Peters III, his two grandchildren Erica L Peters and Samantha L Peters, and his brother Dr. Michael C Peters and Timothy W. Peters (preceded in death). He first graduated with a BS in Science Education from Miami University and later received an MA in Education Administration from Xavier University. He was a beloved educator and administrator for the Middletown City School system for 30 years and later an instructor at Miami University - Middletown. He created and directed Armco Day Camps and was instrumental in the creation of Bull's Run Arboretum. He was a member of First Baptist Church Middletown, a life long member and a past president of the Audubon Society, as well as a very proud member of the Opossum Society. He always said that of everything he accomplished - he simply wanted to be remembered as a teacher. He loved the outdoors. In fact, if he wasn't at work; he was outside. He enjoyed lawn work and landscaping more than most - planting flowers and trees and tending to his garden each spring. He spent weekends canoeing or kayaking and walked hundreds of miles of trails, swamps, and mountains with his binoculars and Peterson Guide in hand. Sometimes to his wife's dismay, their home was often filled with "critters." Snakes, raccoons, turtles, and toads would often be nursed back to health in their home until being released back into the wild. Most importantly, he was a loving husband of 57 years and father to two sons. He inspired his two sons to respect each other and all those around them. By his words and actions, he instilled honesty, the value of hard work, and the beauty that can be found in this world. He will be dearly missed.His burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit breitenbach.anderson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 30, 2020