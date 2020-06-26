Bruce Lee POTTER Sr.
1947 - 2020
POTTER, Sr., Bruce Lee Age 72, passed peacefully on June 21, 2020, in Springfield, OH, at 7:36 pm. Bruce was born on July 16, 1947, to his parents, Charles and Martha (Sherrock) Potter, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by siblings, Audrey, Betty, Carolina, George, Doris, Grace, and Diana. Bruce is survived by siblings, Elizabeth Maynard of Florida, Charles Potter, Gary Potter, and Amber Potter, all of Springfield; his three children, Bruce L. Potter, Jr., Paula L. Potter, and Alisa J. Hastings; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Bruce was an honorable veteran of the U.S. Army, and he never stopped fighting even after the Vietnam War. He had the biggest heart and was always taking care of people. He loved to fish and was a life member of Amvets Post 25. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
JUN
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
