Bruce ROTROFF

ROTROFF, Bruce Edward Age 63, lifelong resident of Fairfield, died peacefully after a short battle with AML Leukemia on June 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. A 1974 graduate, of Fairfield High School, he married the love of his life and childhood neighbor, Charlotte Goebel on May 21, 1982. Bruce leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Charlotte; daughter, Shay Irwin; grandsons, Parker and Isaiah Lewis; brother, Dave (Sharon) Rotroff; sister-in-law, Pam (Hugh) Guynes; niece, Stacie (Nate) Bowling; and nephews, Nick (Ashlie) Rotroff and Jeff (Jamie) Guynes whom will forever remember their uncle Bruce. Bruce was also close to his uncle and aunt, Frank and the late Marilyn Zimmerman and his cousin, Jeff (Becky) Zimmerman. He is preceded in death by his parents, Phil and Joanne Rotroff; in-laws, Roy and Jolene Goebel; as well as his best friends, Don Goebel and Gary Metcalf. Bruce started his 32-year career, at the City of Fairfield wastewater treatment plant, while still in high school. He retired in 2005 with a key to the city award and a day dedicated in his honor. While employed, Bruce was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, with duties primarily as plant operator. He was also a member of the Fairfield VFW Post 1069; Kentucky Colonel; and a Senior Ambassador of Markers Mark. After retiring, Bruce and Charlotte continued their longtime love of camping and boating on Brookville Lake with family and many friends. Bruce's abilities in plumbing, electric, and all things mechanical, made him the go-to-guy amongst family and friends needing help with projects. A special thanks to the nurses and staff of Hospice of Cincinnati, whose help allowed Bruce to spend his final days in his home, as well as Dr. Saulius Girnius and his special nurse Megan. Due to COVID-19 restrictions as small private service has been held. Memorial contributions may be offered to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or to Hospice of Cincinnati, 1010 Eaton Ave., Hamilton 45013. Condolences may be left at: www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 18, 2020.