SHAFER, Bruce A. Age 72 of Kettering, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold Sr. and Ernestine Shafer, sister Pamela Sue Shafer, and brother-in-law Dennis Setele. He is survived by his siblings Geraldine Setele, Chuck (Linda) Shafer, Harold (Beverly) Shafer Jr. and Judy (Dennis) Lawson, nieces and nephews Marybeth (Nick) Setele, Chuckie Shafer Jr., Tina (Colby) Bloom, Shannon (Bill) Miller, Jason (Beth) Powell and Nikki (AL) Lawson, great-nieces and great-nephews Kourtney, Brooke, Phillip, Ariel (Nathan), Madison, Keller, Jillian, Layla, Mark, Logan and Seth, and great-great-nephew Lane. Bruce graduated from Beavercreek High School the class of 1966. He was a bartender at the Right Corner Bar and has worked at The Stage Door for over 30 years. Bruce was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society, or SICSA. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 15, 2020