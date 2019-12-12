|
WILLITS, Bruce A. 72 of Springfield, Ohio died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Ohio State University Medical Center. Graveside services will be Saturday, Dec. 14th at 10:30 AM at the New Boston Cemetery, New Boston, Illinois. Visitation is Friday from 4 to 7 PM at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Mercer County or the Auto Shop Class at Mercer County High School. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com. Bruce was born August 28, 1947 in Galesburg, Illinois to Marion & Colleen (Cameron) Willits. Bruce was employed with Farmall in Rock Island, IL, then moved to Ohio where he was with International Harvester until his retirement. In his retirement he spent his time working on his 1964 Plymouth Savoy, which he drag raced. Bruce is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law: Salli & Dennis Graham of Andalusia, IL and Stephanie & Terry Leonard of Joy, IL; 6 grandchildren and 7 siblings.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 12, 2019