Bruce WRIGHT Sr.
1953 - 2020
WRIGHT Sr., Bruce Alan 67, of Springfield, passed away June 4, 2020, at Allen View Healthcare Center. He was born March 20, 1953, in Springfield, the son of the late William "Bill" and Jean (Woodruff) Wise. Before his illness, Bruce had worked in maintenance at the YMCA and then hanging drywall at New Concept Interiors. Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Deborah (Howard) Wright; four children, Brent Wright, Dana (Chris) Davis, Amy (Tony) Haffner, and Bruce (Traci) Wright, Jr.; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Gigi) Wise and Dawn (William) Beedy; and several nieces, nephews, and other family members. A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, from 6-8 pm, at the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
