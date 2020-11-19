1/1
Bryan FLUCAS
FLUCAS, Bryan

Age 50, departed Friday, November 13, 2020. Preceded in death by grandparents

Dorothy W. & James Flucas; great-aunt Richie E. Weaver. Graduate of Dunbar HS, 1989 and devoted member of Hill Street MBC. He leaves his loving and faithful wife of 15 years, Kelli, seven children:

Bryan, Michael, Brandon, Brynea, Kellah, Kyllah, and Bryson; twin grandchildren Ace and Aubrey: devoted mother, Cheryl Flucas, devoted siblings, Michael (Karmon) and

Michelle Flucas; devoted mother and father-in-law, Pastor

David R. & Sheila Gilbert; loving aunt and uncle Donna J.

Flucas and Terry Flucas (Denise); a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation 10-11AM, Nov. 23rd at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Funeral follows at 11AM. Interment West Memory Gardens.


HHRoberts.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
