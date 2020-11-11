1/1
Bryan HOSEK
1950 - 2020
HOSEK, Bryan Keith

Age 70, of Springfield, passed away October 17, 2020. Bryan was born on April 20, 1950, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Robert and

Althea (Lehnen) Hosek. He is survived by his son, Zach Hosek; brother, Michael (Mary Lou) Hosek; sister, Jane Yare; sister-in-law, Dusty Hosek; and nephews and niece, Anthony, Josef, Ian and Tanner Hosek and Damien and Sabrina Yare. Bryan worked at Reiter Dairy for many years. He enjoyed

riding several different motorcycles and most recently being on his Harley. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Donations may be made in memory of Bryan to the Clark County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting


www.jacksonlytle.com




Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
