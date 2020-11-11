Age 70, of Springfield, passed away October 17, 2020. Bryan was born on April 20, 1950, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Robert andAlthea (Lehnen) Hosek. He is survived by his son, Zach Hosek; brother, Michael (Mary Lou) Hosek; sister, Jane Yare; sister-in-law, Dusty Hosek; and nephews and niece, Anthony, Josef, Ian and Tanner Hosek and Damien and Sabrina Yare. Bryan worked at Reiter Dairy for many years. He enjoyedriding several different motorcycles and most recently being on his Harley. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Donations may be made in memory of Bryan to the Clark County Humane Society.Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting



