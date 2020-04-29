Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan KEITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan KEITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryan KEITH Obituary
KEITH, Bryan Edward Died at age 48 on March 14th, 2020 from extenuating complications of a prior automobile accident. His quick-witted remarks and ability to make everyone in the room laugh will never be forgotten. Bryan is survived by his parents, Daniel and Patricia Keith; sisters, Erin Durbin (nee Keith) and Lauren Sivley (nee Keith); and his proudest accomplishment, his daughter, Ryleigh Keith. Additionally, he is survived by all the ladies who knew him as "Casanova". He will be missed. Bryan has been laid to rest at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Glendale, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Serve City in Hamilton, Ohio. http://www.servecitychosen.org/
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -