KEITH, Bryan Edward Died at age 48 on March 14th, 2020 from extenuating complications of a prior automobile accident. His quick-witted remarks and ability to make everyone in the room laugh will never be forgotten. Bryan is survived by his parents, Daniel and Patricia Keith; sisters, Erin Durbin (nee Keith) and Lauren Sivley (nee Keith); and his proudest accomplishment, his daughter, Ryleigh Keith. Additionally, he is survived by all the ladies who knew him as "Casanova". He will be missed. Bryan has been laid to rest at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Glendale, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Serve City in Hamilton, Ohio. http://www.servecitychosen.org/
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 29, 2020