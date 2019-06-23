|
|
SCRUGGS, Bryan W. 94, of Morrow, died Sunday June 16, 2019. Born March 17, 1925 in Cherokee County, SC to Jonas P. and Katie Scruggs, he was a US Navy veteran. A member of the Lodge 700 F. & A.M. and the Scottish Rite. He owned his own company, Scruggs Masonry where he worked for 50+ years as a Brick Layer. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Harriette (nee: McCarley) Scruggs, brothers, Lemuel, IC, Woodrow, and Jonas, and sisters, Pearl and Lou. Survivors include his son, Danny (Becky) Scruggs of Mason, his daughters, Karen (Bob) Mobley of Blanchester and Joy (Chris) Potzick of Morrow, his grandchildren, Daniel Scruggs, Michael (Kimberly) Scruggs, Alison (Adam) Holbrook, Bryan (Renee) Mobley, Erica Potzick, Sarah Cook, and Kayla (Travis) Wolf, and fifteen great grandchildren. Visitation, Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6-8 PM with funeral service on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10 AM, all at the Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home, Morrow. Interment follows at Murdoch Cemetery.
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on June 23, 2019