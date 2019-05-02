BLIZZARD, Bryce Christopher 28, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born Dec. 28, 1990. Preceded in death by grandparents, Joe and Shelby Booher; Rowena and Basil F. Blizzard Jr.; and brother, Joseph Christian. Survived by parents, Brian and Sharon Blizzard, Lebanon; sister, Elizabeth (Brent) McNeil, West Carrollton; brother, Benjamin (Samantha) Blizzard, Springboro; two nieces, Charlotte Juliette Blizzard and Monroe Elizabeth McNeil; and many Blizzard and Booher aunts, uncles and cousins. Bryce was a 2009 Springboro HS graduate, and attended Northern Kentucky University and Ohio State University. Bryce was a genuinely sweet young man with a tremendous heart and his smile lit up a room when he entered. He enjoyed working in the medical field, and valued his friends and family, and his dog Bronston, who he took seemingly everywhere. But his best buddy was his father. Bryce loved family get-togethers, Sunday dinners and organizing games. His favorite place was the house at Norris Lake. He loved boating, fishing, hiking and sitting around the fire talking. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Newcomer- Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio. Services 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E. 2nd St., Dayton, Ohio. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary