Bryce Paul Hillman, from Dayton, Ohio, formerly Greenwood, Indiana, died November 27, 2020, at age 25 from heart failure. He is survived by hisfather, James Hillman and mother and stepfather Kathy and George Wilson, brother, Austin (Mackenzie) Hillman, Aunts Anjanette (Mark) Richhart, Karen (John) Furcon, Uncles Ken (Connie) Kenyon, Michael Kenyon, David Kenyon, and Tim (Lisa) Kenyon, niece, Remington Licht, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, James and Saundra Hillman, maternal grandparents Daniel A. Kenyon and Paul and Jean Kramer. Bryce was born in Indianapolis, IN, on June 25, 1995. He graduated from Center Grove High School Alternative Academy in 2013. He worked for McDonalds until 2019. Bryce loved amusement parks, especially roller coasters. He was an avid fan of Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Pokémon Go, and video games. He played soccer and basketball. Hisfavorite band was 21 Pilots. He loved his family and friends fiercely. He could be a goofball and made everyone laugh. Bryce battled drug addiction for 11 years and in the end, he lost that battle due to the effects of his drug use. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Bryce's memory may be sent to The National Amusement Park Historical Association (NAPHA) PO Box 871, Lombard, Illinois 60148-0871. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



