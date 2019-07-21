Home

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
1966 - 2019
Bryon JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Bryon Scott 52, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born on October 16, 2019 in Hamilton to Floyd and Delores Johnson. Scott is survived by his wife Sonya Patrick, daughters Andrea Kiestler and Scarlett Johnson, step-daughters Caitlyn Albin and Victoria Patrick, siblings Hootie Johnson, Missy Johnson, Becky Johnson, Fue Johnson and Angie Sexton, father Floyd Clarence (Lucy) Johnson, mother Delores Walter, grand children Lucas Alexander Harvey and Mikaelyn Jade Kiestler and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his step-mother Beverly Martha Johnson. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd Middletown, OH 45044 (at Bonita Dr.) with Pastor Tim Collins officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on July 21, 2019
