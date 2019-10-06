Home

Buddy TIPPLE


1931 - 2019
Buddy TIPPLE Obituary
TIPPLE, Buddy L. Age 88 of Englewood, passed away on October 1, 2019. He retired as CEO of Reynolds and Reynolds after 39 years. He loved building and flying remote control airplanes and traveling in his motor home. Buddy proudly served his country in the United States Army. He is survived by his children: James Tipple of SC, Randy Tipple of Union, Diane Tipple of Union, and Brad (Amy) Tipple of Dayton, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and special friend: Sue Applegate. He was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia Tipple, parents: Harold and Mary Tipple, and brothers: Darl and Jerry Tipple. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
