Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
937-687-2616
BOWLING, Buena "Bea" Age 91, of New Lebanon, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born in Hindman, KY to her parents Theodore & Lyda (Perkins) Madden who have preceded her in death along with her daughter, Palma Carol Landford. Buena is survived by 3 sons, Roger, Michael (Shirley), and Warren Bowling; daughter, Kathy (Timothy) Hayes; 7 grandchildren Jimmy, Misty, Amanda, Amber, Heather, Chris, and Shelby; 8 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson. Buena enjoyed yard sales, gardening and her special dog, Angel. Visitation will be held from 11am-12pm with funeral to follow at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, May 20th at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Interment will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2020
