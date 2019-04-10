STROTHER, Bulah Joshua 93, affectionately known as "Uncle Boots", departed this life Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born in Cadiz, Ohio to Bulah and Zella (Tyler) Strother on August 17, 1925 one of 11 children. He enlisted in the United States Army in December of 1943 and was honorably discharged in April of 1946. In November 1949 he married Rachel Kinley, had three children and were married for 48 years before her death in 1998. A member of Broaddus United Methodist Church (since merged with Wiley UMC, currently Covenant United Methodist Church), he served as a volunteer for Open Hands Free Store and Springfield Regional Hospital. He was employed for 12 years by Ohio (Teledyne) Steel until its closure, and then by O'Cedar/Vining Broom. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Rev. Dr. Jocelyn Roper, Englewood, Ohio, Janine Dogan (Darryl) and his son, Jeffrey Strother (Djakata), both of Springfield, Ohio, and Jesse Roper I, son-in-law, Springfield, Ohio; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Bertha Ingram of Cleveland, Ohio; brother, Keith (Earnestine) Strother of Cleveland Ohio; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; special friend, Ms. Ruth Stone; and lifelong friends, Mrs. Dorothy Leath, Mrs. Minnie Davis and Mrs. Maxine Nolcox. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rachel; sisters, Beatrice, Emma, Geneva, Ida, Jayne, Martha; and brothers, Edgar (Peck) and William. Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 West State Street, Springfield, Ohio 45506 with funeral service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Interment will take place Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Soldiers Mound in Ferncliff Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary