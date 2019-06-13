MOORE, Burnice Age 80 of Fairfield, passed away at Parkside Nursing and Rehab Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was born in Manchester, Kentucky on October 28, 1938 the daughter of Carlos and Audrey (Barger) Hensley. Burnice was employed by K-Mart for numerous years, retiring in 2002. On May 11, 1956 in Hamilton she married Floyd Moore and he preceded her in death in 2008. She is survived by two children, Jim Moore and Sandy (Richie) Simpson; four siblings, Brenda Madden, Bruce (Kathy) Madden, Glenna (John) York, and Kenny (Kim) Madden; three grandchildren, Logan, Rebecca, and Ericka; two great grandchildren, Lily and Bailee; and numerous other relatives and friends. Burnice was preceded in death by her father, Carlos Hensley; mother and stepfather, Audrey and Gabe Madden; daughter, Teresa Moore; and brother, Wayne Madden. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Parkside, Heartland Hospice, and Dr. Paula Weisenberger and staff, for all their care and support. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary