BREHM, Byron Age 86, of Arcanum, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Thursday, October 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, 10AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 750 Arcanum-Ithaca Rd., Arcanum, OH 45304. A visitation will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2PM 5PM also at Grace United Methodist Church. Arrangements made in care by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences and donations may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019