JACOBY, Byron "Sam" Of Washington Twp and Dayton, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He is survived by sons Kurt (Dani) Jacoby and Chris (Elizabeth) Jacoby, granddaughters Andrea (Logan) O'Shell, Erica Jacoby, Mary Jacoby, Emma Jacoby and Rachel Jacoby, and brother-in-law Berman (Violet) Layer. Private funeral services will be held with family, followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at 10 Wilmington Place, Dayton, on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 pm in the Patterson Room. Additional information available at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019
