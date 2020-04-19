|
McNELLY, Byron L. Age 90 of Centerville, passed away April 17th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son Steven, parents Russell and Ellen McNelly; brothers Donald, Robert, Richard and Larry and sister Ramona. He is survived by his wife Jacquelyn (Alexinas) and daughters Debbie (Shawn) Parks and Diane (Steve) Keller; grandchildren Dr. Joshua Keller, Zachary Keller, Hannah Keller, Adam Parks, and Matt Parks; sister Dorolene Davis; sister-in-laws Phyllis McNelly, Sue McNelly, Petie Balsom, and Barbara Heider as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great- grandchildren. Byron retired from GM after over 50 years; he was a volunteer firefighter for the City of Kettering for 30 years, and a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. After graduating from Dixie High School, he earned a Bachelors in Engineering and "about half" a Master's in Business from the University of Dayton. Byron was an avid runner and completed 25 marathons and 25 ultra-marathons. He was member of America's oldest ultra-marathon (JFK) 1000-mile club and completed these marathons in four separate decades. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Miller Farm for their ongoing care and compassion not only to Byron but to his family. A celebration of his life will be held on the roof top of their house at a later date - ladders optional. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Garden Fundraiser (711 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43205), in Byron's memory. To share a special memory of Byron or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020