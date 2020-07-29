PRESS, Byron Wayne Byron Wayne Press, 73, of Springfield, passed away July 26, 2020, in his home. He was born February 24, 1947, in Santa Rosa, California, the son of John Wayne and Ardith (Beckinhour) Press. Byron was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in Vietnam. He loved listening to Brooks & Dunn and watching wrestling on tv. Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Lillian (Jones) Press; two children, Shawn (Stacy) Ferguson and Kelly (Donald "Andy") Gragg; and grandchildren, Tyler, Little Kelly, Kaitlyn, Megan, and Aaron. He was preceded in death by son, Jeremy Ferguson; sister, Bonnie Press; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Friday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.



