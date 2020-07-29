1/1
Byron PRESS
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Byron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRESS, Byron Wayne Byron Wayne Press, 73, of Springfield, passed away July 26, 2020, in his home. He was born February 24, 1947, in Santa Rosa, California, the son of John Wayne and Ardith (Beckinhour) Press. Byron was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in Vietnam. He loved listening to Brooks & Dunn and watching wrestling on tv. Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Lillian (Jones) Press; two children, Shawn (Stacy) Ferguson and Kelly (Donald "Andy") Gragg; and grandchildren, Tyler, Little Kelly, Kaitlyn, Megan, and Aaron. He was preceded in death by son, Jeremy Ferguson; sister, Bonnie Press; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Friday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved