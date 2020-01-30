|
GREATHOUSE, C. David Age 91, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Kettering Memorial Hospital. David was born in Dayton in 1928 and is preceded in death by parents, Claude and Romaine Greathouse of San Antonio, Texas and sisters, Eleanor Lewis of Baltimore Maryland, and Anita Whitney of Houston Texas. He is survived by wife, Lois; children, Mark (Carol), Jane, and Greg (Marsi); dear grandchildren, Matthew, Olivia, David, and Meredith; sister-in-law, Phyllis Via, and many faithful nieces and nephews. David was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, the University of Dayton, and Central Michigan University. He proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was a 36 year Federal Government employee, a member of Fairhaven Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge, 25 year volunteer at Kettering Hospital, and a member of American Legion Post 0598. Visitation will be Saturday, February 1 at Routsong Funeral Home 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering at 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon. Services at noon with Rev. Jim Futrell officiating. Private burial will be at Dayton Memorial Park cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020