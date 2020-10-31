1/
C. Dennis SIZEMORE Jr.
1954 - 2020
SIZEMORE, Jr., C. Dennis

Age 66, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Dennis was born March 3, 1954, in Dayton, OH, to the late Carl D. & Mary I. Sizemore. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Pam Sizemore; sons, Carl "Denny" (Laura) Sizemore III and Jeff (Erin) Sizemore; grandsons, Nolan Robert (age 7), Liam Douglas (age 6), Ryan Dennis (age 3), Nathan James (age 3) and Luke James (age 2); brothers, James Michael (Sylvia) Sizemore and Gary Patrick Sizemore; and many other extended relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 10-11 am at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, OH 45420. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Dennis will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Ronald McDonald House. To send a special message, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
