BRITTON, C. Keith Memorial services for C. Keith Britton, age 88, of Fort Collins, CO, formerly of Springfield, Ohio will be held at a later date in Ohio. Interment will be in the Gettysburg Cemetery in Adams Township. Mr. Britton passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Fort Collins. Mr. Britton is survived by his daughter, Linda Britton and her husband Rick Zier of Fort Collins, and grandchildren, Ryan Cowden and Justin Cowden of Los Angeles, CA. A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared with the family.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 10, 2019