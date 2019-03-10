Home

BRITTON, C. Keith Memorial services for C. Keith Britton, age 88, of Fort Collins, CO, formerly of Springfield, Ohio will be held at a later date in Ohio. Interment will be in the Gettysburg Cemetery in Adams Township, Ohio. Mr. Britton passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Fort Collins. Mr. Britton is survived by his daughter, Linda Britton and her husband Rick Zier of Fort Collins; grandchildren; Ryan Cowden and Justin Cowden both of Los Angeles, Cali. To read more about Keith's life please visit www.AllnuttFtCollins.com. Please feel free to share your remembrances of Keith there.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
