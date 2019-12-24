|
STEVENSON, C. Richard "Dick" Age 89 of Middletown, passed away December 21, 2019 at . Was born June 12, 1930 in Lima, Ohio the son of Orville and Elsie (Seaman) Stevenson. He was employed by Martin Marietta at the Technical Center laboratory in Dayton, Ohio. Dick retired in 1994 after 44 years of service. He was educated at Lima South and Ohio Northern University. Dick served in the Ohio National Guard during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Hope United Methodist Church. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 50 years, Mary Stevenson. Graveside services will be held Friday at 12:00 pm at the Fairmound Cemetery in West Elkton, Ohio. Arrangements are by the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 24, 2019