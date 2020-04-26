|
GERALD, Caldwell Douglas 65, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on April 13, 2020. Caldwell was born on December 14th, 1954 to Monroe and Leola Gerald in Mullins, South Carolina. After graduating from Mullins High School, he went on to join the U.S. Military Army Branch. Caldwell retired in December of 1999 from the Dayton V.A. Medical Center. Caldwell was preceded in death by his mother Leola; Father Monroe; Son Tyree and sister Sandra Faye. He is survived by his wife Caron Colvin Gerald; Daughter Tisha (Lawrence); Son Caldwell Jr (Juanita); Grandchildren Taneya, Tanisha and Kayden and 3 great grandchildren Kaylynn, Kyzer and Kyra. His siblings Emma (John), Charles (Yoselin), Dallas (Bonnie), Sylvia (Willie), Gregory (Eulene), Betty (Albert), Johnny (Michelle) and a host of in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A host of classmates from the Mullin's high school class of 1972 and his Longtime friends Charles, Melvin, Craig and Davice. A private burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line Condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020