Callie HURON
1933 - 2020
HURON, Callie L. Age 86, of Clayton, passed away June 24, 2020. She was born July 11, 1933, to Elsie (Tolliver) and John W. Bair in Bath County, KY. Callie is survived by her loving son, John P (Debra) Huron of Brigantine, NJ; grandson, John P Huron, Jr., and many other family members and good friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Onita (Halsey) Chard and Louise (Bair) Craig. The family will not be having any public services at this time. The Kindred Funeral Home Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
